Editor

In response to a recent readers letter to the Sun editor/fixer: What's next, 50 story buildings in Punta Gorda?

Here's a "Viewpoint."

The Florida gold rush has begun anew. Blue and green oceans meet the eye. A new solar city sparkles below. Where are we for this view? Atop the world's tallest building, The Punta Gorda Tower, 125 stories, designed to accommodate the world's richest people. The Arab sheikhs, venture capitalists and otherwise wealthy folk with taste for the most lavish and pricey housing units in the world with the most magnificent views.

Build it and they will come. Entire floor condos. It's big green money. Spectacular telescopic views. Las Vegas, move over, there's a new kid on the block.

You have to think big in Punta Gorda. This is huge. That's just Phase 1.

Alan P. Lessman

Punta Gorda

