Editor:
The best kept secret in Punta Gorda is the incredible “home cooked comfort food” at Golden Corral restaurant. My sister and I are instantly transported back 60 years when we eat their pot roast which tastes exactly like our Mom’s. Eating the smoked chicken takes us to the days when our Dad grilled that for us. The fried chicken is to die for and, when we close our eyes, we are back in our kitchen on Sunday after church.
I can truthfully say that there is not any food there that has not been delicious….from the chili to the yeast rolls to the fish and hushpuppies to things like the homemade potato chips and the best cheeseburgers I have ever eaten anywhere! The desserts are just as amazing!
I have eaten in many Golden Corrals in lots of states over the years and some were not great to say the least. But the chefs and cooks at this one are exceptional. They try new dishes, new recipes for old dishes, and casseroles and are geniuses with the seasonings.
The restaurant maintains 6 foot distancing and hand sanitizer stations everywhere, and has plastic gloves to use when handling the serving utensils. Masks are required at all times except when actually eating, so I feel really safe there.
My Mom was an incredible cook and Golden Corral’s food nostalgically carries me back to wonderful childhood memories of mealtime at our house. Thank you to the owner, management, chefs, and servers for making that possible.
Marilyn Enoch
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.