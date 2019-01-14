Editor:
Recently the newspaper had an interesting front page article about the thriving golf industry in our area. It featured local golf courses. Other than mention in a directory The Golf Links of Charlotte Harbor (formerly Port Charlotte Golf Club) is a gem that was overlooked.
The Links is an 18-hole public course with memberships. It also offers forward tees for a par 3 experience. According to the director of Golf and PGA pProfessional Mark Faulkner, the course was built by General Development in 1959 and designed by Mark Mahanna and Dave Wallace.
The course changed ownership a few times and was recently purchased by Rich Smith, also owner of Charlotte Harbor National Golf Course in North Port.
Your average golfer can look to have a successful day at the Links with its elevated and fast greens and cart GPS system.
Following a good or bad day of golf the 19th hole awaits along with great food in the grill room.
The course underwent renovations after Hurricane Charley and faces exciting future plans for more renovations under the new ownership along with a hole-in-one surprise.
This gem shines!
Barbara DiCocco
North Port
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.