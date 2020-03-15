Editor:
Happy St. Patrick’s to everyone. Please explain to me, why the ignorant or arrogant people have to drive through a one-way lane parking lot. They are going against traffic when they drive out. I cannot believe so many people cannot back up out of a parking space. I guess stupidity runs rampant.
The Jesus Loves You Ministry is holding its annual golf tournament, April 4, at 8 a.m., at the Hills in Rotonda Golf Course. Cost is $75 each or $300 a team. Ladies, it would be super if some of you could give the men some competition. All monies made go to support the homeless. For information call Tom, 941-456-5433 or Ashley, 941-979-6566.
The JLYM office is able to do any paper work the people in the woods may need. And of course we offer them showers, food and clothing and moral support. I am there for the third, fourth and fifth Sunday showers. The best meeting I go to. No cattiness, no aggravation, no competition. Just plain friendship.
I make three desserts to go with dinner, and usually everything goes. Frank and the others cook comfort food, soooo good. You are welcome to check on the doings at any time.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
