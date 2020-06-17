Editor:
In one of Gov. Cuomo's daily "fireside chats" he asked a question to everyone in his listening audience. His question: there's so much to do; if you could ask for just one thing, what would it be? My want would be quality education from kindergarten.
Back in 1968 during the Watts, CA and Baltimore, MD riotings, "Life" magazine had on its cover (with destruction of cities in the background), "Just When We Would Be White, We Realized That We Didn't Want To Be." Even back then, I felt in my heart, that good education to a multi-faceted, multi-dimensional societal change is one key. I don't want to see African-Americans to be white; I do want good and equal education for every child, and, from there, a people can flourish in their own heritage, not a European heritage, or any other one.
That's the beauty of the melting pot.
Remember the "saying if 10 of you are doing the same thing, 9 of you are unnecessary. Let's enjoy and cherish diversity; we all learn from each other.
Dolores Dean-Dickinson
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.