Editor:
We recently had a very pleasant experience dealing with Haverty’s Furniture in Port Charlotte.
Nine years into a 10-year limited warranty a large bulge developed in the side of our mattress. We took pictures to the store. They looked up the paperwork and said a technician would contact us for an appointment. He did so and came out and took pictures and measurements. Later that day, Haverty’s called and said we could pick out a new mattress and box spring and only pay for any difference in price.
We picked out the new items, a delivery date was set and we were kept up to date on the process. Old mattress and box spring removed and new mattress and box spring installed in a matter of minutes.
Thank you Haverty’s for standing behind your merchandise and making shopping so easy.
Bobbie Bankson
Punta Gorda
