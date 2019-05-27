Editor:
Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and all Southwest Florida Heart Center, Bayfront Health, Port Charlotte staff, as well as Dr. Terence Connelly of Charlotte Heart and Vascular Institute, who diagnosed my need for immediate heart surgery.
I had my surgery at the Heart Center, where Dr. Luis Dibos was my cardiovascular surgeon and Dr. Winston Thomas was my cardiac anesthesiologist. A huge “thank you” to my nurse navigator Marie Labbe and all the outstanding nurses and aides in both the ICU and the step-down unit.
The communication between caregivers and patient was excellent, and they were always available when needed. Having the Heart Center as a part of my community is comforting, and I thank all those that helped me through a difficult time.
James Monteith
Port Charlotte
