Editor:
We recently had a pleasurable experience with a local company, GJC .
It started when the sales manager, Jess, came and explained the product and gave us a very fair estimate. We wanted to replace our 13-year-old, single-pane windows and doors. We had other estimates and went with GJC.
The installers, Eric and Justin, were professional, on time and perfectionists. (We joked with them about their beards and had fun). The staff in the office is extremely polite and helpful.
It was a joy to work with a company that came through and did as promised. We highly recommend GJC if you are considering windows, doors, shutters, etc. A company well worth checking out.
Ernie, Dottie Navarra
North Port
