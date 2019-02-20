Editor:
The Sunday edition of the Sun made for some great reading. On the Viewpoint page, there were the de forma rants from the Punta Gorda Republican apologists, now focused on their new anti-Democratic buzz word, "socialism."
Then there was the syndicated Washington Post’s writer, George Will, discussing socialism in the U.S. since the 1920s. But the news in the National News section that Amazon had pulled the plug on New York City when city politicians balked at their demand for $3 billion to place their grand HQ enterprise in Queens was the clincher.
It was recognized that New York would need decades of taxes to raise Amazon’s price and stand as beacon of privilege to the unwashed of Queens.
Readers should be aware that, apart from their support for "socialism" as understood all over the world -- by paying taxes for common services, like police protection, the military, schools, municipal services, etc. -- the real socialism in this country is, summarizing Will, "corporate socialism," like the massive tax breaks, corporate subsidies, benefits from rewritten regulations, high tariffs, etc., that make the rich richer while all others stagnate.
Some politicians are trying to explain that "trickle down" is really a euphemism for "gush up."
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Democratic Party does not turn fear of "socialism" back on the Republican Party in its zest to have the many enrich the powerful few by corporate socialism.
As they say, "What’s good for the gander is good for the goose."
Bryan Kerman
North Port
