A few years ago, after my husband’s death, I was playing golf with Dianne Gorman, I mentioned that his old car was just taking up space in my garage.

Her husband, Gene, called me and offered a fair price for the car. Then within a few

days, he and their son, Owen, came by and picked up the car and left a check.

Now, some years later, I called Dianne to tell her that my sick stepdaughter, who

lives in the Tennessee countryside, didn’t have reliable transportation to get to

her doctor. I wanted to send her a vehicle from Punta Gorda.

Dianne said that she would call Chris, the manager at Gorman’s auto office. Chris called me and I went by the sales office and chose a used van for her. I wanted to get it shipped


to her but didn’t know how I was going to handle that problem.

Again, Dianne stepped in, and after some details and shipping cost prices, mostly done by

phone, my stepdaughter just took possession of her van in Tennessee.

That’s what I call having a good friend and neighbor who is always there when

you need them. Thanks, Dianne

Nancy Prescott

Punta Gorda

