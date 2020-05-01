Editor:
I believe the issue of whether beaches should be reopened is an important topic to many individuals across the Suncoast. I think that the beaches should be opened again. Many people are sitting at home with nothing to do but watch the news on the torrential spread of the COVID-19 virus, myself included.
The community was abiding by the social distancing and other rules that were put in place because of the outbreak of COVID-19, even while enjoying the pristine beaches of Florida. I feel that if people were willing to follow the rules before the major outbreak of COVID-19, then they would be willing to do so again so as to lessen the spread of the virus. Also, people who do have the virus will likely not be going to the beaches in the first place, which lessens the risk of infection.
This, combined with the fact that people are willing to follow the social distancing rules, like they have been so far gives reasonable argument that the beaches should be opened to the public. And maybe, as a precaution, they would have restrictions for people that appear to be sick, further decreasing the risk of infection. This is why we should push for the beaches to be reopened. We won't have to deal with the monotony of the outbreak, allowing us to take to the beautiful beaches of the Suncoast.
Frank Novello
Venice
