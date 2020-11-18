Editor:

I couldn't stop laughing when I looked at my North Port Sun on Nov. 15 that featured a big, glossy story entitled "The Gift of Travel." I assume the writer has had his head in the sand for the past 10 months and didn't notice that Covid-19 was raging in the United States and around the world?

Paris? Madrid? Japan? Good luck, friendly Americans, trying to travel to places that won't let you in! Stay safe.

Bill Smith

North Port

