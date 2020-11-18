Editor:
I couldn't stop laughing when I looked at my North Port Sun on Nov. 15 that featured a big, glossy story entitled "The Gift of Travel." I assume the writer has had his head in the sand for the past 10 months and didn't notice that Covid-19 was raging in the United States and around the world?
Paris? Madrid? Japan? Good luck, friendly Americans, trying to travel to places that won't let you in! Stay safe.
Bill Smith
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.