Editor:
Just a note to say your paper has some good stories. Hope the best for all people in Florida and be careful with Covid, still with us. Just a note that way back in 1957-59 I was stationed in Miami at the airport with the U.S. Air Force. It was not very populated at that time.
I checked and found maybe only 4 million people at that time. I believe about 40 million-plus today. So you could say a lot more people in Florida. Here in the UP of Michigan as we all it, maybe 300,000. Lots of forests and still have small farms. etc. So to all in Florida take care and hope that 2021 will be better than 2020. God bless to all.
William Maki
Marquette, Michigan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.