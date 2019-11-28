Editor:
I am an 89-year-old lady who had the misfortune of her car dying in front of Bealls in Port Charlotte.
Thank you to the two young EMT and firefighters who stopped and pushed me out of traffic, called a tow truck and stayed with me until they knew I was OK. They even offered to drive me home, if needed.
Another older gentleman stopped to help also. He helped me get my car to the Auto Zone store and stayed two-and-one-half hours until he knew my car would run and I had a way home. He was so knowledgeable of cars.
Another young man (who I think worked at the store but was only buying parts) stopped to help put in a new part and a battery, just being kind. His poor wife sat in their car the whole time.
It really restored by faith in human beings. There are good people out there. I really don't know what I would have done without these good Samaritans.
What a terrible yet enlightening Sunday afternoon. God bless all of you and thank you for your kindness.
Patricia Radkoski
Port Charlotte
