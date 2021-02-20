Editor:

I am writing in answer to the letter on 2/11 asking why Senators Rubio and Scott voted "no" on Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary.

Members of the House and Senate are in office to represent the views of the members of their respective districts. In short, that was/is the reason for their negative votes. Many have looked into Buttigieg's record of management in South Bend and said "no thanks!" Actions speak louder than speeches.

Jan Crooks

Englewood

