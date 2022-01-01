A recent letter stated: "Gov. DeSantis continues to oppose these basic health measures....." referring to vaccination, social distancing and masks. The problem with the validity of her statement lies with the omission of one key word: "mandated." DeSantis doesn't oppose any of these measures but won't mandate Floridians to comply. She omits this critical distinction.
When contemplating mandatory vaccination for Covid-19 we should keep in mind that the vaccines being administered are not inducing sterilizing immunity which means they don't prevent transmission of the virus and its mutations. They don't work like smallpox and measles vaccines. Instead , according to some virologists, the Covid-19 vaccines when administrated broadly are setting up the virus for accelerated mutations which tend to make the variants more virulent. Although the latest variant (Omicron) is less lethal than earlier variants, there is no guarantee that future variants won't be more lethal. The more broadly we vaccinate, the greater the risk of a highly lethal strain that is very virulent.
Even though I am fully vaccinated (3 jabs) because of my age, I don't think we should be mandating these experimental vaccines for healthy young people whether military, college students or athletes. Certainly, never for healthy children who are at nearly zero risk of serious infection. Also, it borders on criminal to negate one's livelihood for refusing a vaccine mandate when we don't know what we don't know about this as yet unproven vaccine.
