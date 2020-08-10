Editor:
I’m a regular reader of the Sun's Viewpoint primarily for amusement. Several of the July 28 entries are particularly entertaining. I will select just one ill-informed accusation regarding “Trump’s goals . . ." to elucidate on the factual "story behind the story.”
• “Enforcing immigration laws with a policy that separates families apprehended at the U.S./Mexico border and detains children in camps for indefinite periods.”
Why is that? It's the law! The writer would have discovered after some casual research that a provision of the law requires separation of "parents" and their “children” upon arrest for two fairly decent reasons:
Children are not to be incarcerated in the same “jail cell”/ holding area as the arrested parents, particularly if the arrest is for an alleged felony.
There are far too many instances where the “children” of the presumed “parents” don’t know each other! Adults and children traveling alone are paired up at random to adults by their “coyote” smugglers at the border in order to claim asylum as a “destitute family.” When interviewed by U.S. Customs officials, it is discovered the “parents” know neither the names of their “children” nor their ages!
Now you know there is a law and for good reason for keeping children separated from accompanied adults!
Chet Buckenmaier
Punta Gorda
