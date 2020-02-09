Editor:
It is a little comforting to read, from former and current legislators at the state and national Level, that they are trying to address the reality of the abysmal and catastrophic future of southern Florida.
A chunk of Antarctic ice the size of Florida just sheared off. We have already passed the threshold of resilience. Are we any less or more important than any other species of flora and fauna? We are also mammals and animals, albeit it with greater mental capacity, at least we think so.
We have deluded ourselves into thinking we can solve any and all problems which we encounter. We cannot control weather, meteors, asteroids, volcanoes, tectonic plate shifts. Storms are getting to be more frequent and more destructive. This trend will continue. We have unleashed radioactive materials which cause problems. We have a hard time controlling forest and other fires. Last year there were forest fires in Norway 200 miles North of the Arctic Circle (which is defined at 66 degrees and 32 minutes North of the equator).
Florida's coast is estimated to be 1,350 miles, however, including estuarial areas, the NOAA estimates it to be 8,436 miles. If one would look at google images of projections of the impact of rising sea levels most of the southern portion of our peninsula will be submerged. What kind of legacy are we leaving to future generations? And our peninsula is not the only area which will be affected, contiguous states would have to take the same kind of action.
Tom Pritchard
Englewood
