Editor:

As a former investigative newspaper reporter, I applaud your recent articles concerning Autumn Higgs. In particular, I would like to acknowledge the great investigative work of those involved in uncovering the information you recently printed, despite the apparent roadblocks put up by local police.

In your recent editorial position on the matter, you were correct in citing other similar incidents where information was readily available.This leaves readers to wonder what police are covering up.

I also noted that Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell doesn't talk to The Daily Sun. I had this type of nonsense happen to me during my years on the job and it's not hard to conclude why he is reluctant to talk to the press.

Anyway, continue the great job in your ongoing coverage of this story.

Anne M. Amato

Port Charlotte

