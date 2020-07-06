Editor:
It seems that money is all that matters to Goodell and Kaepernick. Goodell has now changed his language as to the black lives matter issue.
1. The original issue was the disrespecting and disgracing of our national flag by not adhering to, I believe, an unwritten or accepted NFL rule that all players would stand during the National Anthem. This is the flag of the country of the same people who pay in many ways for exorbitant amounts of pay that these people get to play children's games.
2. Goodell has now decided that he should have bowed to the pressure from the black community and has since made a public announcement through the liberal media that there would be no football without blacks. I assume that he made that statement because there are no white players who know how to play football.
3. As the be-all, end-all, Goodell has "urged" NFL teams to hire Kaepernick even though other teams tried to give him another tryout. He told them where they had to go if they wanted to see him. He then showed up late and performed poorly.
4. Kaepernick then went to Africa where he saw the black powers enslaving and torturing other blacks but made no statement as to their treatment. This same person could have used some of his $126-plus million of childrens' game money to tour and state his concerns.
5. I believe that all lives matter but not to Goodell or Kaepernick.
Question: Is money and fame and attention all that matter to these two?
Richard Roberts
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.