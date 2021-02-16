Goodman’s heroism not needed if not for Trump
Editor:
The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump was, at its heart, a homicide trial in which the jury was comprised of 100 witnesses, all of whom are victims and some of whom were abettors and/or co-conspirators. Some (Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee) actively collaborated with the defense team during the trial. Most of the 100 jurors had decided their votes in advance, violating their oaths.
Following the Friday presentations by Trump’s defense team, the Senate voted unanimously to award Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal. The award is richly deserved and Officer Goodman is a bona fide hero. The irony is that every Republican senator voted to honor the man who saved their lives from the mob that was directed and inspired to kill them or their colleagues by Trump.
The day after bestowing the medal on Officer Goodman, 43 Republican cowards voted to acquit Trump, the man who made Goodman’s heroism necessary.
Johnny Thomas
Port Charlotte
