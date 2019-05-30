Editor:
I just read the story in the business section in the May 28 issue of the North Port Sun about the new “true Italian” pizza being offered at a new restaurant, “Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana.”
Great story, left my mouth watering and my heart pounding, just thinking of the culinary experience I will now be able to experience.
But after reading the story three times I still have no idea where it is located.
I guess I will drive slowly through Port Charlotte, searching for the Peachland Promenade Area with the windows of my car down, braving the summer heat, and wait to be hit with an intoxicating waft of tasty aroma.
Or maybe Google.
Bill Allman
North Port
