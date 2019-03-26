Editor:
Those that are crying fake news had plenty of ammunition after seeing the photo in Wednesday’s News Wire.
The picture in the article about record heat and record cold showed sunbathers in bikinis at Goose Lake, Alaska. While Alaska has had a mild winter this year, Goose Lake is still frozen over at this time.
The casual reader might be led to believe that the photo was current and people were basking in the sun in Alaska.
Neil Heisner
Gulf Cove
