Editor:
Ronald Reagan conjured a racist “welfare queen” myth, pretending that lazy Americans were getting rich off unemployment benefits deterring them from getting a job.
The “welfare queen” notion has resurfaced to the point where GOP governors, including Florida’s DeSantis, are cutting off federal unemployment benefits in the name of rescuing families and the economy.
The freeloader narrative is tied to a corporate agenda to use welfare-to-work demagoguery to recreate the Reagan record of skyrocketing business profits, boosted by low wages for workers. This means Republican politicians are forcing people into low-wage, oftentimes risky jobs which GOP officials have protected by passing laws shielding employers from the legal consequences of their cost-cutting practices.
GOP politicians want businesses to continue paying workers as poorly as they did before the pandemic as witnessed by their blocking of a $15 minimum wage. Similarly, they want people to have little to no recourse if they are infected with COVID on the job or work-related injuries.
One must ask, why return to a dangerous low-wage job, made more dangerous and stressful due to COVID? Those benefiting from these bad policies are the GOP and their wealthy benefactors who continually ignore workers’ best interests.
Janice E. Ippolito
Port Charlotte
