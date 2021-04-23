Editor:
The GOP has had a long running war on voting disguised as a need to make voting safe. If they really cared about democracy, however, they’d be making voting easier, not harder.
And using the tactic of distraction, Florida Republicans are offering up legislation to block transgender minors from accessing health care thereby intervening in decisions that should be made with their parents and their physicians.
Such legislation purports to protect trans youth and ensure fair competition by banning transgender kids from participating in school sports based on the theory that transgender children, especially girls, have an unfair biological advantage over non-transgender girls. If passed, the legislation would mean that transgender students would only be allowed to play on a team based on their gender assigned at birth.
The legislation forces the government to intrude into medicine and children’s health forcing physicians to disregard their oath to act in the best interest of their patients. All of this stands in clear opposition to the GOP’s call for limited government.
Devoid of ideas to help Americans, the GOP has resorted to a new cultural wedge issue, namely using marginalized groups - in this case transgender youth - to convince their voters these groups pose an existential threat to society. As expected, the GOP cannot provide any examples of transgender athletes unfairly skewing women or girls’ scholastic competition in Florida. This legislation sets a dangerous precedent leading to more anti-trans legislation across the country.
Mady Pennisi
Englewood
