Does anybody else find it humorous how 90% of the Republicans in the House of Representatives were squealing like stuck pigs about how terribly unfair it was for the remaining 10% to control who becomes Speaker of the House. Absolutely terrible. Unconscionable After all, we are a democracy and the majority should rule.
I feel their pain. I share their frustration. And I too feel their sense of outrage.
Since 1988 Republican presidential candidates won the popular vote exactly once, George W Bush’s second term. Yet we had 8 years of a Bush presidency and 4 years of Trump.
A clear majority of Americans support abortion rights, reasonable gun control and addressing global warming. Yet the minority, not the majority, continue to rule. No Republican squealing about this atrocity, however.
To understand how we got to a place where minority can rule let’s look at things here in Florida as an example. Florida representation in the U.S. House of Representatives consists of 20 Republicans and 8 Democrats. The Florida State Senate is comprised of 28 Republicans and 12 Democrats. The House of Representatives is divided 84-35. Guess which party has the 84.
Does anybody really think this ratio reflects the political makeup of a state that voted for Obama twice and elected our current governor by the slimmest of margins just four and a half years ago?
So yes, House Republicans, I fully understand how you feel. And I wryly laugh.
