Editor:
I found a Jan. 26 letter thought-provoking. Republican Party members disingenuously use the term “socialism” to evoke fear while at the same time they themselves are applying for “socialist” services like health care, hefty retirement benefits, Medicare, government-sponsored loans, and other services.
We pay our government representatives to act with equanimity and integrity. Intentional use of misinformation to evoke fear is criminal and can lead to violence like the January 6th insurrection promulgated by the Republican Party’s enabling of Donald Trump’s campaign of lies. Politicians are also required to be problem solvers, not just obstructionists. Republican politicians have however consistently blocked, without providing alternative solutions, any attempts to improve health care, environmental protection, social justice, gun control, etc. Democracy, human rights, and justice depend on courageous, free-thinking political leaders. Not politicians who only act as political party puppets like Governor DeSantis, hiding facts about Covid-19, Senator Scott, spreading lies about election fraud, Representative Steube, consistently voting against firearms safety.
A glimmer of hope for the besieged GOP came when some of their courageous representatives voted their conscience to allow Trump’s second impeachment to go forward. Perhaps their action will give spine to others in their party. The world is watching.
Mary McDowell
Englewood
