If you want to know what matters to the GOP, simply look at the bills they are filing, including here in Florida.
Take for example, the issues of gun safety versus voter suppression.
Following the murder of eight people in Atlanta, Republican elected officials, including our own Florida senators, offered “thoughts and prayers,” but stopped short of considering measures such as background checks and banning assault weapons – both of which are supported by a majority of responsible gun owners.
Meanwhile, those same Republicans are hard at work passing laws to “fix” an election system which produced a high turnout, virtually error-free, election in 2020. There are over 250 bills in 43 states,including Florida, which would make voting harder. Our Florida elected officials, not to be outdone by the racist election law passed by their Georgia counterparts, are considering a bill to include provisions such as not providing water to voters waiting in long lines.
Over 40,000 people died in gun-related injuries in 2020, a fact ignored by our elected officials as they scramble to make it harder to vote.
Rather than work to “fix” elections, those who represent us should be fixing real problems, including the unacceptable rate of gun deaths in our country.
Vicki Welsch
Punta Gorda
