Editor:
The Democrats running for president today are socialists and when they mention the Green Deal you wonder if they really have a brain. As a Republican, I do not recall ever calling Democrats names just because I do not agree with them. However, the Democrats today have called the Republicans “a basket of deplorables” and I bet you all know that was Hillary. Can you imagine these people speaking as representatives of our country? I cannot.
How about our border? The Democrats wanted a wall, but now they don’t because they are no longer in power. They put party before country. That alone tells us they are not for America.
Now it looks like Hillary and the top Obama officials were involved with the Russians during the 2016 election and they were doing everything they could to make it look like it was Trump and wasted at least $17 million of our money.
We should all be thankful that Trump is now our president. He is doing everything to make our country great.
One thing really shows that many in our country do not know history. These socialists make promises like Stalin. The truth is, without the electoral vote that they do not want, the Republicans would not have been able to free the slaves. The Republicans have always worked to make America great and President Trump is doing a great job of making America great again.
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.