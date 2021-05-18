Editor:
So (to the letter writer who was enlightened) did your GOP friend explain how oil prices were "controlled? Probably not, since it involved letting a pandemic limiting peoples use of oil. Oh, did she explain what tariffs on steel did to appliance and automobile prices? I would guess not.
Then there were the tariffs on Canadian lumber which was partially responsible for today's lumber prices. Probably forgot to mention that also. These could be some of the reasons our lives might become worse but I have faith in a truth speaking President solving some of the mess he inherited.
Robert Young
Port Charlotte
