A heartfelt thank you to those who exhibited the decency, honor, and courage to allow the grownups in the room (the Republicans) to take charge of the Congress and hopefully the Senate! We will at least keep the current administration in check:
1. Sound fiscal spending will prevail. Bought an overpriced, worthless college degree in low paying sectors? Boo-Hoo, so sad! Now pay up!
2. States will make decisions based on their constituency, not Federal government mandates.
3. The continued assault on the fossil fuel industry will be kept at bay.
4. A legitimate investigation into the “Biden family organized crime ring” will transpire.
5. A thorough investigation of the Supreme Court leak, that was strategically and surgically leaked in an election cycle to help the Democrats win, will happen!
Look what happened in Florida with Ron DeSantis! The New York Post said it best on their front page (DeFuture!). My fellow Republicans, we did not have the “red wave” tsunami. That didn’t happen because of Trump. The man I voted for twice has reduced himself to a circus act for goobers.
If we want the White House in 2024, get off the “SS Titanic” aka Trump ’24. DeSantis is the guy. He is a young, intelligent, with a beautiful family with a resounding message that will carry on the national stage with soccer moms and independents. A vote for Trump is a vote for Biden in 2024. Can we really afford six more years of the Biden regime?
