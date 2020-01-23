Editor:

The trial has not even started, and every Republican senator has already perjured himself/herself as not being impartial.

When Trump says this trial is a "hoax". it is totally true. He and his Republican confederates have made it just that, in particular Mitch McConnel who has driven them all in this direction. They should all be ashamed of themselves and resign their offices.

They have all spit on the Constitution of the United States of America in favor of keeping their jobs and supporting a habitual liar and traitor who has destroyed our standing in the world. All of Trump's supporter's should be very proud of themselves for diminishing our standing in this world.

Thank you very much for being so stupid.

Darlene Rosen

Punda Gorda

