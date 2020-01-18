Editor:

The Trump “spin team” urges us to view his impeachment as a Democratic hoax, which threatens to undermine the administration’s efforts to cheer lead for the stock market, schedule rallies in swing states, and create foreign policy opportunities for Putin. Oh yes: and deny climate change.

The GOP Senate, led by Kangaroo Courtmeister Mitch McConnell, is determined to ban witnesses and bury incriminating evidence. His GOP “jurors” have so far been deaf to the testimony of nonpartisan career diplomats — “traitors” in Trump’s words — who have risked their careers to defend the Constitution.

A trial should be about witnesses and testimony. I’d be satisfied with three from each party. How much extra time could that take? Let the GOP interrogate Biden, Pelosi, and Schiff and see if that exonerates Trump. I’d like to hear from Bolton, Pompeo, and Giuliani, U.S. Secretary for international bribery.

Then McConnell can tally the votes of his “unbiased GOP senators” — the ones who are terrified to lose their power, the Constitution be damned.

Jeff Gordon

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments