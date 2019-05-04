Editor:
Years of reading the letters to the editor in this newspaper and the names of repeat contributors expressing right-wing views stick in one’s mind. This is a convenient place to learn firsthand what Fox News propaganda is being extolled recently.
Currently, it’s socialism that is being used to insight fear into the heart of the faithful non-questioning followers — and it appears easy to find success with this crowd.
Then-presidential candidate Harry S Truman, in October 1952 campaigning across New York State by rail, observed that the Republican campaign effort was using the word “socialism” as a fear-inducing gimmick. Truman observed, “Socialism is a scare word they have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years. Socialism is what they called public power, Social Security, farm price supports, bank deposit insurance, the growth of labor organizations. Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people.” (reference: Truman Presidential Library)
Seventy years later in this 2020 election, here we are again with Republicans wanting to take us backwards rather than progress toward improving our society’s future well-being through cooperative means. Any suggestions for changes to systems of health care, energy production, climate improvement, and other advancements are to be feared as the advancement of Socialism.
It is impossible for these folks to distinguish between the pure “socialism” in Venezuela and democratic socialism observable in practice across Europe and in the U.S.
Jack Osborne
Punta Gorda
