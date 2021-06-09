Editor:
Such an incredible article in Sunday’s (May 30) newspaper by former U.S. Army Sgt/E5, Paul Platt, reminding us the importance of Memorial Day, to remember and honor our veterans who gave their lives defending our country’s democracy, fulfilling their oath to preserve, protect and defend our U.S. Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic, as should our legislators. Which brings the hypocrisy of having U.S. Rep. Steube speak on Memorial Day at the Military Heritage Museum’s commemoration. He has broken that oath by supporting, through his votes, the domestic terrorist insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol building on Jan 6th, denying the electoral process under our constitution. Shame on him and his cohorts.
Republicans spent 2 1/2 yrs and $7.8 million on the Benghazi investigation, but refuse to support the Jan 6th bipartisan commission.
State Republican legislators by passing laws that strip away our civil and human rights, is proof, we need a strong and democratic federal government, our federal watchdog agencies will protect us from these autocrats. HR 1 and HR 4 should be passed by the Senate to help preserve our voting rights. Our vote is our voice and we are being silenced.
Corporate lobbyists, ultra conservative groups like the Heritage Foundation are using dark money to underwrite and fund these laws; i.e. corporate control over workers rights, ultra conservative judges corrupting our judicial system, stripping away of minority and women’s protections.
Hypocrisy, lies, corruption and cruelty describes the current GOP. We will not be defeated, but will confront these enemies, by voting them out.
Roger Allen
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.