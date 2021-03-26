Editor:
Have you no sense of decency? Recently sponsoring three COVID 19 super-spreaders in Florida? The Super Bowl, CPAC, and now, a motorcycle rally, is not just cruel but should be criminal. DeSantis does not deserve the title he holds as he disrespects and disregards the people who have worked so hard to follow the medical guidelines to put a stop to this deadly virus. This Trump wannabe is a disgrace and should resign if he does not want to serve and protect all Floridians, just his donors.
If you have to cheat to win, you are already a loser. That is what Republican legislators are trying to do with laws that will limit, our vote, access to public information, and the right to peacefully assemble. Blaming Democrats with false and misleading lies to confuse and oppress the voters. Pay attention to what these legislators do, and how they vote, not what they say. People of conscience would be mortally embarrassed.
Not one Florida Republican voted for the American Rescue Plan to help get our country and its people back out of poverty and bankruptcy. Stop listening to their lies, pay attention to their hypocrisy and cruelty. Why are we paying them for their disrespect?
Check out stopjimcrow2.com and find out how we can fight these legislators. Our vote is our voice, we must protect our rights.
Ruth Volpe
Port Charlotte
