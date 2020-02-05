Editor:
U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry Black’s invocation Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, prior to the impeachment “trial” for Trump’s abuse of power and obstruction of Congress: “Eternal Lord God, you have summarized ethical behavior in a single sentence: Do for others what you would like them to do for you.
"Remind our senators that they alone are accountable to you for their conduct. Lord help them to remember that they can’t ignore you and get away with it, for we always reap what we sow.” But, GOP senators ignored their impartial justice oath and blocked all witness testimony and documents, becoming the first Senate “trial” in history to refuse to hear the evidence.
Remember John Bolton, former Trump administration national Ssecurity Aadvisor? He wanted to give Senate testimony detailing Trump’s extortion operation. Yes, Trump broke the law, withholding our taxpayer money, already approved by Congress to help Ukraine fight Russia, until Ukraine announced political investigations of his political opponents. He extorted this foreign country to interfere in our upcoming 2020 election. When he got caught, Mitch McConnell and the majority of the GOP senators produced a fake Senate “trial”, and in real time, displayed their complicity with Trump’s corruption and obstruction.
Their acquittal vote on Feb. 5 will give Trump an atta-boy to enjoy his dictatorship. We must never forget that the GOP House and Senate is not defending our Constitution, our election, and us. End the corruption. Defeat Trump and all GOP House and Senate candidates on Nov. 3.
Elaine Conway
Punta Gorda
