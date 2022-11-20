In the scheme of political and economic things Hunter Biden is small potatoes. As a career politician Joe Biden is just one of many for whom everything in America is like in the latter days of Rome was for sale. Joseph Kennedy once remarked the mark of a successful man is not the money he's made but the kind of family he's raised. By this measure Godfather Biden is a failure involving his own son in peddling political influence. Republicans, let's not prosecute the son for the sins of the father. Let's not waste time settling old scores.
Inflation is not an American or European problem. It is a problem caused by the inability of Chinese factories to stay online. With every COVID outbreak Chinese factories are locked down causing supply disruptions and subsequent price gauging over supply shortages.
In raising interest rates to fight world wide inflation the Federal Reserve is just urinating in the wind. The Federal Reserve is just wrecking the economy and with $31 trillion of debt we can ill afford any economic downturn. We need factories at home producing the goods we need. You see, Wall Streeters are many things but patriots they are not.
The recent election shows that Democrats have an excellent organized party structure. It's like a fraternity, a sorority, that fills an emotional need of belonging. The Democratic Party is more social than political which is absolute genius. The best counter for Republicans is to build a like structure in the suburbs of Buffalo, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Milwaukee and Minneapolis. Enough votes could be gained in the suburbs to counter the votes in the inner cities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.