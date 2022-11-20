Editor:

In the scheme of political and economic things Hunter Biden is small potatoes. As a career politician Joe Biden is just one of many for whom everything in America is like in the latter days of Rome was for sale. Joseph Kennedy once remarked the mark of a successful man is not the money he's made but the kind of family he's raised. By this measure Godfather Biden is a failure involving his own son in peddling political influence. Republicans, let's not prosecute the son for the sins of the father. Let's not waste time settling old scores.


