The president impeached himself with his own words; the Republican defense was: ignore the evidence. On Oct. 3, a reporter asked Trump: “What exactly did you hope Zelensky would do about the Bidens after your phone call?” He replied: “Well, I think that, if they were honest about it, they’d start a major investigation into the Bidens.”
Using public office for private gain is about as basic an abuse of power as there is — personal rather than public benefit was to be gained.
Republicans in Congress like to paint Democrats as fabricating from the start a reason for impeachment. Hogwash! Democrats never wanted impeachment because of possible political backlash. It’s why Pelosi declined to move forward after the Mueller investigation but was obligated to act after Trump sought foreign election interference — for the second time.
Congressional Republicans ranted that Democrats wanted to turn back the 2016 election results through impeachment. Someone should tell them that if Trump got removed, Pence would be president, not Hillary.
Now we know it was Trump’s tutor, Putin, who persuaded him it was Ukraine that interfered in the 2016 election, not Russia, a theory now taken up by Congressional Republicans despite powerful evidence to the contrary.
Putting personal issues above national security, obstructing a constitutionally authorized investigation, and accommodating a clueless prolific liar is the portrait of today’s Trump-owned Republican Party. If you value democracy, vote them out in 2020.
Teresa Jenkins
Punta Gorda
