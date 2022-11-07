The recent attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, shocked most of us. The intended target was his wife, Nancy. Violence against our leaders has no place in a civil society, but has become frighteningly common.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released a statement, claiming that it its “unfair” to blame anti-Pelosi rhetoric for the assault on Pelosi’s husband. “Violence is up across the board.” She went on to say. Let’s examine that statement.
A study from the Center for Strategic and International Studies found that since 2015, right-wing extremists have been involved in 267 plots or attacks while 66 were planned by similar groups on the left. The New America Think Tank found that since Sept 11, 2001, far-right terrorists have killed 122 people in the U.S. while a single individual was killed by a left-leaning person.
Our ex-president is the still the inflamer-in-chief. His incendiary remarks, such as referring to President Biden as an “enemy of the state” or referring to the FBI as “monsters,” have severe consequences, like the attack on the nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2020, and on an FBI office in Cincinnati in April.
Rather than disavowing such comments, GOP leaders living in fear of Trump say little. If we don’t stand up for honesty and decency, we will dissolve as a functioning society. The cowardly Republicans are too short sighted and self-interested to do so.
