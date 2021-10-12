As Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-dominated legislature eagerly press forward to craft a state law similar to the recently passed Texas anti-abortion law, they need to pay attention.
First, they need to hear what the courts are saying.
A recent ruling by a U.S. District judge ordered that the Texas law be suspended because it was unconstitutional. In the ruling, the judge stated that Republican lawmakers had “contrived an unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme” by leaving enforcement solely in the hands of private citizens, who are entitled to collect $10,000 in damages if they bring successful lawsuits against abortion providers who violate the restrictions.
Second, local elected officials need to pay attention to voters.
At recent “Women’s March” events across the country, brave women turned out in huge numbers to say, “hands off our bodies, enough is enough.” As reported in The Daily Sun, more than 250 protesters were present at the Charlotte County version of the march. Other nearby communities including Fort Myers and Orlando had similarly impressive turnouts.
While pandering to a loud base appears to be the current strategy of the Republican party, women who want to choose what’s best for their health are telling their elected representatives to remember: Women vote, too.
