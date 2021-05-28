Editor:
Truth has taken a holiday. The “new” GOP has descended to an unprecedented level of delusion and lies.
Honesty has become like Kryptonite to Republicans who continue to claim that the election was stolen.
In the next election, may they pay a steep price for their folly.
Frank Koris
Port Charlotte
