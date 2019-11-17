Editor:
I am a blue collar union worker with only a high school education who better represents and understands the middle class. Illegal immigrants are not the downfall of the middle class, it's the Republican party which pretends to throw us a bone by giving us a minimum tax break yet giving the rich a larger tax break.
I have raised four children and worked two jobs most my life and if it weren't for my union job l'd probably be working three. The Republicans are out of touch with the middle class. They're known for union busting and helping the wealthy line their pockets. Even your glorious President bragged about deceiving the IRS. Where are his taxes?
You state climate change is a hoax yet numerous professors and college educated people are sounding an alarm. You are concerned about our military yet you support a man who turns his back on our allies and considers animals like Putin and Un good people just like those good people in Charlottesville. It seems you are now being educated by Fox news. Reality is the Left enjoy a good steak and like flying and driving cars. As for abortions most believe it's a woman's right to decide what is best for her body and are tormented by this decision.
The Constitution means nothing to Trump. I'm glad you're dragging yourself to the polls, but we need more young voters. It's their future.
Stephen Barrows
Port Charlotte
