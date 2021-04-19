Editor:
We can repair our Democracy!
When we hear from Republicans that the 2020 election was stolen or that Antifa was responsible for the January 6 insurrection, we need to remind ourselves that these lies are believed by a relatively small universe of people. The notion that Republicans can win elections by turning out the MAGA base alone just doesn’t pan out.
The Democratic Party opens its arms to disaffected Republicans and Independents who are fleeing the MAGA-saturated GOP. The Democratic Party demonstrates that it cares about people by working to end this pandemic and the recession, passing infrastructure legislation, offering economic help to struggling households, and providing aid to education and families with children. Democrats believe we must overcome an unprecedented economic imbalance and that it is each state’s duty to protect liberty and social justice.
The right to make one’s voice heard is a fundamental tenet of our democracy. Efforts to undermine that right are occurring in Tallahassee — they cannot go unchallenged. Unfortunately, there are few, if any, Republicans who will oppose laws to disenfranchise Democrats at the polls or hinder their right to free speech. This is a damning indictment of the party once led by freedom fighters like Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush. Because today’s GOP platform is: Trump good, Biden bad, we can no longer live in a democracy under Republican rule. Help protect Democracy — join the Democratic Party.
Linda DeMeritt
Port Charlotte
