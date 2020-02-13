Editor:
It’s official-the Grand Ole Party has morphed into a cult! Led by a false prophet (“I am the chosen one”) and supported by such established leaders as Moscow Mitch, two-faced Graham, white supremacists and the KKK. The cult even has its own TV network and speaks its own language (“alternative truths” as per Kellyanne Conway) that continually feeds propaganda (you’re superior to people that don’t look like you) into their empty heads.
Even though their cult’s false prophet represents the most corrupt administration is history (based on indictments and prison time), the followers continue to drink the punch and blindly provide unabashed support, even though some of them agree that he did something wrong. Witnesses at the trial - of course not. They would have to speak the truth under oath. The cult certainly does not want that.
Release of financial records - of course not. That would illustrate the millions of dollars received from Russia. Fact is I’m a hard core patriot, not a fake patriot like the cult. I can never even think about supporting a Putin puppet-bought and paid-for by Russia. How can a patriot support a traitor who continuously throws America under the bus (when asked about the Russian attack in Helsinki his response was “it could have been anyone). Not to mention his support of American servicemen (re: TMI “no serious injuries, just bad headaches”).
So, what we will see is the greatest coverup in American history, thanks to the cult. 2020, Let's flush the toilet.
Christopher Nelson
Punta Gorda
