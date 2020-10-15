Editor:
Today, after the first two debates, most recently the vice-presidential debate, it feels like we have fallen through the looking glass. The 200,000 Covid deaths continue to skyrocket, unemployment statistics are off the charts. And we have a bunch of senators racing to confirm a justice to the Supreme Court of our country, Amy Conan-Barrett's whose main attribute supposedly being her pro-life stance. But what it stands for, besides an assault on women's choices, is the effort to get more children born. This, while we hear that one in three children in our country is food insecure, hungry.
And my question is, is this an urgent matter, given the suffering of the pandemic, the parents wondering if they can feed their children? Will they have health care, given Trump's effort to kill affordable care? Are safe going to school?
We have no senators up for re-election here in Florida, which is a good thing for them. I am angry at the Senate and I will remember what our senators do. They have created, with President Trump, a log jam against anything that will help the suffering people by refusing to negotiate with the House of Representatives for desperately needed relief. Issues are complex but I can only say, when you can't take care of the suffering children among us, quit pushing to have more born. And when you think of pro-life promotion, think also of providing, food, health care, child care for working parents and good schools. all tax costs. And if there is anything left of your conscience, think about what the people need right now and act now.
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
