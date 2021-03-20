Editor:
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was approved by the House and sent to the President for his signature today. This plan will be game changing for helping states to provide funding to open public schools in a safe environment, cutting childhood poverty by half, aiding workers who have lost their jobs, supporting workers who have lost their pensions and helping all Americans to purchase health insurance at rates that they can afford. Most voters are clearly supporting this plan. Please help me to understand why not a single GOP member in either chamber supported this much needed legislation.
Some GOP members expressed their dismay and offered alternatives which resulted in changes. However, the GOP continued to vote as a block to suppress the plan. We can begin to unify and heal our country by defeating the vaccine and by approving plans such as the American Rescue Plan.
I hope that all Americans can forego their political biases and support positive changes in our country. Division and anger will only fester and hinder negotiation. I implore that our members of Congress on both sides honor their oaths of office and begin to support legislation that will unite this country. If they cannot put country before party, it is time for them to be voted out.
Susan Miller
Punta Gorda
