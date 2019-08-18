Editor:
Really, all you folks over at the Sun, are your prejudices showing? Last Thursday on Page 2 in a small column under state news, you ran a short piece about Scott Maddox pleading guilty to charges of fraud, conspiracy and accepting money (bribery?). As you stated, Mr. Maddox once ran the Democratic Party in Florida.
Come on now, if he had been a Republican that news would be headline in your paper and all over the state. But, being a Democrat, the news is virtually hidden on Page 2.
Well at least you have a lot of company. No newspaper or electronic media headlined this at all. Gee, is it possible — just possible mind you — that President Trump is correct in his assessment of the media.
Just thought I would ask.
Joseph D. Wactowski
North Port
