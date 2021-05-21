Editor:
Republican lawmakers fear the power of people, so they suppress the right to vote and push for school privatization. They want to completely dismantle funding for public schools but know this would not sit well with most citizens. Just like their methods to suppress voting, they engage in incremental changes they hope we won’t notice.
A long-time GOP objective is to minimize all government spending and public education is one of the largest line items in state budgets. Eliminating public education spending would reduce the tax burden on wealthy citizens.
But citizens love public schools, so the GOP plan is to create a false narrative about “failing schools.” It’s also why they won’t let up on their attacks on Medicare and Social Security. Most people don’t share their vision for limited government when they realize what a critical role government plays in their lives.
Taking down public schools minimizes the impact of powerful teachers’ unions and local school boards. This represents yet another sinister GOP method to reduce the power of people.
The mainstream GOP proves once again, that their grumbling about big government a smoke-and-mirrors charade all about political posturing.
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
