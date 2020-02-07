Editor:
How many? That might be a good question to ask ourselves as we drive by acres of bulldozed land awaiting development.
How many gopher tortoises were displaced or buried alive to provide for that road widening, water park, parking lot or shopping center? When do we consider the wildlife that has called that home? Serious thought to that question is sobering and sad.
Robin Underwood
Port Charlotte
